Mumbai: Has the day finally arrived when Tendulkar will take the field again? Not Sachin of course, but his son – Arjun. The left-arm pacer has been with the Mumbai Indians squad for the past two seasons but is yet to make his debut. With Mumbai Indians knocked out of the ongoing IPL season, speculations are rife that Arjun may finally make his MI debut.

The left-arm pacer took to Instagram ahead of Mumbai’s last game of the season against Delhi Capitals and posted a series of eight stories on the social media platform. In the Insta story, you can see him bowling yorkers during MI’s practice games.

You can watch the eight clips here.