Arjun Tendulkar To Return? Mumbai Indians’ Likely Playing XI For IPL 2023 Match Against PBKS

Mumbai Indians will face Punjab Kings in Match No. 46 of IPL 2023 on Wednesday (May 3) at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

New Delhi: After securing a morale-boosting 6-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 30) to give a memorable birthday present to skipper Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians would like to maintain the winning run and get the better of the Punjab Kings on Wednesday (May 3) to secure their fifth win in nine matches of the IPL 2023.

Mumbai suffered a defeat against Punjab Kings in the first leg match that was played at the Wankhede, and on Wednesday at the PBKS home ground, they would like to take revenge and settle the scores. For MI, the return of Suryakumar Yadav's form is a big positive. The world's number one T20I batter has scored two fifties in his last three outings. He, along with Cameron Green and Tilak Varma, form the heart of MI's batting. And with the kind of innings Tim David played against RR during the 1000th match of IPL history, the team will be high on confidence.

But for them, bowling remains a cause for concern. They have conceded more than 200 runs in three matches in a row, and going forward, it needs to be checked. Except for veteran Piyush Chawla, others have failed to impress. Jofra Archer has been a big disappointment, whereas others like Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Green, and Arshad Khan have also lacked consistency. In the team's last game, Arjun Tendulkar was dropped from the side, but considering his bowling in the powerplay overs, he could be recalled back.

So far, Arjun has played in four matches, in which he has picked up a total of three wickets. In MI's last match against PBKS, he was hammered for 31 runs in an over by Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma, and if on Wednesday he gets a chance, he would like to come up with a much-improved show and show that his selection is based on merit and not on the surname that he is having.

Mumbai Indians' likely playing XI for the IPL 2023 match against PBKS Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan.