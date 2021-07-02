<strong>Colombo: </strong>Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning skipper captain Arjuna Ranatunga has criticised the Sri Lanka cricket board for agreeing to host a "second-string Indian team" in a white-ball series, stating that it is an insult for the country's team. <p></p> <p></p>India and Sri Lanka are due to compete in three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals beginning July 13. India has decided to send a second-string team to Sri Lanka as the main team is currently on the tour of England, where they will play five Test matches. <p></p> <p></p>With India's major stars like skipper Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma in England for an upcoming Test series, the team here is being led by opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and features half a dozen uncapped players. <p></p> <p></p>"This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs," Ranatunga, a government minister until two years ago, told reporters at his residence. <p></p> <p></p>"India sent their best team to England and sent a weaker side to play here. I blame our board for that," added the legendary batsman, who led Sri Lanka to the 1996 ODI world title. <p></p> <p></p>The visiting team has just completed its compulsory quarantine and would play the home team in the first ODI on July 13. <p></p> <p></p>India's National Cricket Academy chief and celebrated former captain Rahul Dravid is the head coach for the tour. <p></p> <p></p>Ranatunga also spoke about the current poor run of the Lankan team in the international arena. <p></p> <p></p>Sri Lanka lost their fifth T20 series in a row when they went down 3-0 to England last month. <p></p> <p></p>They were also forced to send back three senior players from the ongoing tour of England for breaching bio-bubble protocol. <p></p> <p></p>Ranatunga said the lack of discipline was also the fault of the administration and when he was at the helm, he did not allow any misconduct. <p></p> <p></p>He demanded the overhauling of the local administration and advocated the appointment of an interim committee to manage the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). It was only mid-May that the current SLC administration was elected. <p></p> <p></p>Ranatunga was the head of an interim committee politically appointed in 2007-08. <p></p> <p></p><strong>With PTI inputs.</strong>