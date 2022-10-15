New Delhi: #Arrest Kohli was trending on social media early on Saturday as a 21-year-old fan of Kohli from Tamil Nadu murdered his friend for mocking Virat Kohli. Both Kohli and Sharma enjoy massive fan followings but fans are often divided when it comes to the better players. While light banters between fans on social media are very common, someone murdering his friend on the same is a bit too extreme.

S Dharmaraj, who has been accused of killing 24-year-old P Vignesh, reportedly were drunk when the incident happened, the police confirmed. It revealed that the argument started as the victim mocked RCB and Virat Kohli after which the accused lost his cool and hit his friend with a cricket bat.

“Both had consumed liquor. As per the initial investigation, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter,” Keelapalur police said.

“During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer. On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot,” officials said.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is all geared up for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He goes into the tournament with some decent form behind him. Kohli didn’t play any of the two practice games against Western Australia but he is all set to return to the playing 11 in the T20 World Cup warm up game against Australia tomorrow.

Stop this bullshit #ArrestKohli.@imVkohli has never asked his fans to even disrespect his colleagues, how can you guys blame him for a mistake someone did just in the name of being his fan. He has only asked for love & blessings from his fan. Stop stopping low!! Akanksha Grover (@thecurlymess_) October 15, 2022

People trending #ArrestKohli after a virat kohli fan murders someone on a argument. How is it virat kohli’s Fault ?. This shows the lack of LOGIC in our country. These logicless people dont deserve to be in any social media platform. #India C N (@armaan__bhatti) October 15, 2022