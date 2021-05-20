ARS vs KCH Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Krefeld

Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Krefeld- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ARS vs KCH at Bayer Uerdingen Ground: In match no. 15 & 16 of ECS T10 Krefeld tournament, Aachen Rising Stars will take on Koln Challengers at the Bayer Uerdingen Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Krefeld ARS vs KCH match 15 will start at 4:30 PM IST and the match 16 will start at 6:30 PM IST May 20.

Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Krefeld – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ARS vs KCH, ECS T10 Krefeld, Aachen Rising Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Koln Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln Challengers, Online Cricket Tips Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln Challengers ECS T10 Krefeld, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Krefeld.

The Aachen Rising Stars will be up against the Koln Challengers in back-to-back ECS T10 Krefeld matches at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Thursday. Since losing their first ECS T10 Krefeld fixture against MSC Frankfurt, the Aachen Rising Stars have won three in a row. They are currently third in the Group A points table with six points and will start as favorites in the upcoming two games. Koln Challengers, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Krefeld, losing four on the trot.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Krefeld toss between Aachen Rising Stars and Koln Challengers , Match 15 will take place at 4:00 PM IST and Match 16 at 6:00 PM IST May 20.

Time: Match 15: 4:30 PM IST, Match 16: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Ground.

ARS vs KCH My Dream11 Team

Sagar Kataria, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Ayush Sharma, Osman Shirzad, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Dipankar Banerjee, Safi Khan

Captain: Varun Reddy. Vice-captain: Nikhil Patil

ARS vs KCH Probable Playing XIs

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy (c), Sagar Kataria (wk), Faheem Jan, Azam Temorai, Gulistan Muhammad, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Ahmad Shirzad, Muhammad Aziz

Koln Challengers: Sriram Gurumurthy, Rohit Narayanan, Ayush Sharma, Amey Potale, Ajmal Schinwari, Vijay Rathnavel (wk), Kesava Motati (c), Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez

ARS vs KCH Squads

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy (c), Sagar Kataria, Asif Rauf, Dhaval Goyani, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Ahmad Shirzad, Puneet Atal, Gulistan Muhammad, Asad Abbas

Koln Challengers: Kesava Motati (c), Vijay Rathnavel, Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patel, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez, Ajmal Schinwari, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Akhil Giddaluri, Sriram Gurumurthy, Ayush Sharma

