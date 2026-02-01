Arshdeep Singh’s 5-Wicket Comeback: From 1/40 in first two overs to historic spell

Arshdeep Singh delivered a match-winning performance in the 5th T20I against New Zealand, taking 5 wickets and helping India secure a 46-run victory to seal the series 4-1.

Arshdeep Singh

Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh produced a sensational bowling performance in India’s 46-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I on Saturday, 31 January, in Thiruvananthapuram. The performance marked Arshdeep’s first five-wicket haul in T20 Internationals and helped India clinch the five-match series 4-1.

Arshdeep learns from early struggles

Arshdeep admitted after the match, “I don’t look tense on camera, but I do feel pressure.” The pacer learned a valuable lesson from the game. His first two overs were expensive, conceding 17 and 23 runs respectively. However, following guidance from the coaching staff to forget the past overs and focus on the next deliveries, Arshdeep made a remarkable comeback, changing the course of the match.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Match highlights: Batting stars lead the way

India set a massive target of 272/5, powered by Ishan Kishan’s century (103) and Suryakumar Yadav’s 60 runs. In response, New Zealand could only manage 225 all out, thanks in no small part to Arshdeep Singh’s lethal bowling.

Arshdeep’s early over against Tim Seifert conceded three boundaries, but he struck back with Seifert being caught on the final ball of the over. This wicket also marked Arshdeep reaching 50 wickets in T20I powerplays, making him the first Indian pacer to achieve this milestone. Bhuvneshwar Kumar follows with 47, while Jasprit Bumrah has 34.

Second spell: The Game-Changer

Arshdeep returned for his second spell in the 12th over and immediately made an impact. He removed Rachin Ravindra for 30 and New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner without scoring. This came after Arshdeep’s earlier struggles in the first few overs, proving cricket offers chances for redemption.

TRENDING NOW

He bowled again in the 16th over, where Kyle Jamieson hit consecutive boundaries off his first two deliveries. But Arshdeep’s slower ball deceived the batsmen, and he struck again, dismissing Daryl Mitchell, completing a remarkable five-wicket haul.

Arshdeep Singh: 4 overs, 51 runs, 5 wickets

Economy Rate: 7.9

Powerplay wickets average: 17th ball

Arshdeep achieved this milestone in his 74th bowling innings across 75 T20Is, showcasing his growth as a match-winning bowler for India.