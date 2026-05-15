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Arshdeep Singh is set to be banned from IPL 2026? Former Indian player gives a hint

Big trouble for star Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh after the clash against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 15, 2026, 08:11 PM IST

Published On May 15, 2026, 08:11 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 15, 2026, 08:11 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer slams Arshdeep Singh

Big jolt for Arshdeep Singh after PBKS vs MI clash

The match no. 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Jasprit Bumrah’s Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. The result of the match came in Mumbai Indians’ favor as they defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.

Arshdeep Singh’s hilarious remark to Tilak Varma sparks reactions

However, after the match, the fun banter between two friends became a serious issue on social media. Star Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler and one of the finest players of all time, Arshdeep Singh, who is known for his hilarious sense of humor on social media. After the match, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings’ players were having fun.

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Meanwhile, during this fun moment, Arshdeep Singh was heard saying â€œOye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?” (Hey dark one, did you apply sunscreen?), to Tilak Varma.

Also Read: THIS legendary cricketer reveals the major reason behind Punjab Kings five consecutive losses in IPL 2026, says…, his name is…

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan demands strict action against Arshdeep Singh

The video went viral, and the fans started criticizing Arshdeep Singh for this serious comment as they said you can’t mock anyone for their ‘skin tone‘. Not only fans, this comment also blew a former Indian cricketer’s mind. Star Indian spinner, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan opened up on this ‘skin tone‘ controversy. Not only this, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan even demanded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ban Arshdeep Singh from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

â€œNobody believed me. Everyone mocked and trolled me. Arshdeep should be banned this season and should be paid on a pro rata basis. The players today should be hit where it hurts the most. I am sure I would be trolled again,” Sivaramakrishnan posted on X.

However, after the match, Mumbai Indians shared a video on their social media. In the clip, Tilak Varma was holding awards in his hands. The video began with a dimly lit frame before the spotlight shifted towards Tilak Varma.

Andhera tera maine le liya, mera ujla sitaara tere naam kiya (I have taken your darkness and handed my shining star to you),” are the lyrics of a Bollywood song that played in the background.

Tilak Varma reacts after match-winning innings against PBKS

Tilak Varma played a brilliant knock for Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings. Reflecting on his performance after the match, Tilak Varma said, “I always say that I love finishing games, but playing in the World Cup and playing quite a few international games for the country helps me (understand) how to finish games, and you get that experience and confidence. So with that, I think I keep improving my game.

To be honest, we weren’t expecting the wicket to be like this because the ball was (coming on) slightly slow and low, so it was not easy to hit strokes. We saw in the first half how Punjab struggled in the first 15 overs. After that, Azmatullah (Omarzai) and Vishnu (Vinod), the way they played, got them to a good total. But we were thinking that we will take the game as deep as possible. And I was believing in myself that I could do it (finish the game). So I was just holding my shape and backing my basics. I was believing in myself that I’d finish the game,” he added.

Also Read: BIG trouble for Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs as THIS New Zealand star…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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