Arshdeep Singh opens up on brutal heat challenge ahead of Chennai ODI, says ‘It took a…

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Afghanistan 28/3 (7.2) Run Rate: (Current: 3.82) Last Wicket: Ibrahim Zadran c Rohit Sharma b Prasidh Krishna 11 (18) - 28/3 in 7.2 Over

India have already sealed the ODI series against Afghanistan but the tough weather conditions have kept the players on their toes throughout the tour. Ahead of the third and final ODI in Chennai, pacer Arshdeep Singh opened up on how the squad has been focusing a lot on recovery and workload management following a physically draining contest in Lucknow.

The second ODI in Lucknow was played in extremely hot and humid conditions and the Indian team had to be careful with the fitness of the players ahead of the final game.

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Speaking before the Chennai ODI, Arshdeep admitted the previous match had been physically draining for the squad.

“I mean, the preparation was already done before the series and we were following our processes really nicely as a team. We had to take care of our bodies as well. The last game, it took a toll on our bodies as well.

“It was very hot and humid and here as well we knew at practice it’s going to be hot. So, we managed our bodies well. Some came, some didn’t come, some recovered, some trained. So, everyone trained respective to their demands.”

Arshdeep credits support staff for player fitness

The left-arm pacer praised India’s sports science and medical team for helping players remain match-ready despite the difficult weather conditions.

According to Arshdeep, preparation starts well before match day, with hydration and recovery playing a major role in maintaining performance levels.

“I mean, a lot of credit goes to the sports science team and the way the measures, the physios, the trainers help us get ready for the game.

“We try to hydrate ourselves before the game. If you start hydrating during the game, you’re already late. So, you have to start it a day prior to the game and recover well, get your massages done, get your priming sessions done and then you’re ready for the game.”

Focus shifts towards upcoming T20 assignments

Although Arshdeep has been rested for the final ODI against Afghanistan, he remains part of India’s plans for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England.

The 26-year-old said he is currently enjoying his bowling and wants to continue improving his death-over skills ahead of the shorter-format assignments.

“I’m enjoying my bowling right now and just trying to have fun at the field. Be it on the field or off the field and just enjoying it and the ball is coming out nicely out of the hand. Just trying to focus more on my orcas as well because coming through series are of T20 format. So, just want to do well at death as well and take a lot of wickets.”

With the series already won, India will look to complete a 3-0 sweep against Afghanistan when the two teams meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The final ODI is also expected to provide opportunities for a few players on the bench as the management continues testing combinations ahead of a busy international calendar.