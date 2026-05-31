Aryaman Birla’s Instagram story goes viral ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final, sparks huge buzz on social media

Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to play the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Whoever wins this match will win the IPL 2026 title and their second consecutive trophy in the tournament.

Both teams showcased a brilliant performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) showed an impressive performance in the tournament. They played 14 matches in the league stage and won 9 games out of them and secured the second spot in the points table. Meanwhile, they had played two matches in the playoffs, where, in the first game, they suffered a 92-run defeat. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans faced Rajasthan Royals, where GT players backed their confidence, despite losing qualifier 2 match and defeating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets with 8 balls spare.

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Now, let’s discuss their opponents’ Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. RCB players bring the same performance as in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans want their side to win the second consecutive title in the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB faced Gujarat Titans in qualifier 1, where RCB thrashed GT and won the game by a big margin of 92 runs.

Ahead of this match, an important match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. An Instagram story posted by Aryaman Birla, who is linked with RCB as a co-owner, is getting a lot of attention on social media. It is also important to note that the Aditya Birla Group is involved in co-owning the franchise. At the same time, its real estate company, Birla Estates, is the main sponsor of Gujarat Titans.

“Sorry @birlaestates today is red day,” he wrote on Instagram while uploading a graphic of GT captain Shubman Gill and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar holding the IPL 2026 trophy.