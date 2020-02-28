38-year-old MS Dhoni has not played an international match since India’s loss in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand, yet, former India skipper Kapil Dev, who is a big fan of the Chennai Super Kings skipper wants to see him feature in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

“As his fan (I would love to see him play the T20 World Cup). But as a cricketer, it is dependent on the management. If he hasn’t played for one year what do you expect. I think he has to play more matches.

“He should play more matches to be in the team. Otherwise, you are being unfair to other players. It shouldn’t be that there are different parameters for different players,” said Kapil.

Kapil also said that he will follow the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just to see how Dhoni plays. Backing Dhoni, he said, from now whatever he does, we should just feel happy for him.

“It’s not just Dhoni playing the IPL,” said Kapil. “I am a person who looks at who is the next new young player coming up who we can look up to for the next 10 years. Dhoni has already done so much for the country. He is on his last leg. So whatever he plays, we should feel happy.

“I’m his fan and I love to see him. But I am not watching IPL just for him, I’m seeing for the next generation. IPL is for the next generation and I look for that,” the Haryana-born added further.

The thirteenth season of IPL starts from March 29 and the first match will be played between the finalists from 2019 – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians.