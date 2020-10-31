AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 13

Dream11 Team Prediction

AS-W vs PS-W: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 13

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 match 13 toss between Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women will take place at 3.30 AM (IST) – November 1 in India.

Time: 4.00 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

AS-W vs PS-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper Tegan McPharlin

Batters Beth Mooney, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt

All-Rounders Nicole Bolton, Sophie Devine (C), Tahila McGrath (VC)

Bowlers Piepa Cleary, Sarah Coyte, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt

SQUADS

Adelaide Strikers Women:

Tahlia McGrath, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Katie Mack, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown, Katie Perkins, Alex Price

Perth Scorchers Women:

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Amy Ellen Jones, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Sarah Glenn, Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Emma King

