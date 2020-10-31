AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 13

<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p>AS-W vs PS-W: Fantasy Tips &amp; Predicted XIs For Today's Rebel WBBL Match 13 <p></p> <p></p>Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AS-W vs PS-W, Rebel WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Player List, Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - AS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Online Cricket Tips - Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Rebel WBBL 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Rebel WBBL 2020 <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Rebel WBBL 2020 match 13 toss between Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women will take place at 3.30 AM (IST) - November 1 in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 4.00 AM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> North Sydney Oval, Sydney. <p></p><h2>AS-W vs PS-W My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Keeper </strong> Tegan McPharlin <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batters </strong> Beth Mooney, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders </strong> Nicole Bolton, <strong>Sophie Devine (C), Tahila McGrath (VC)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers </strong> Piepa Cleary, Sarah Coyte, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p><h3><strong>Adelaide Strikers Women:</strong></h3> <p></p>Tahlia McGrath, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Katie Mack, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown, Katie Perkins, Alex Price <p></p><h3><strong>Perth Scorchers Women:</strong></h3> <p></p>Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Amy Ellen Jones, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Sarah Glenn, Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Emma King <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ PS-W Dream11 Team/ AS-W Dream11 Team/ Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Rebel WBBL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>