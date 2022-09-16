New Delhi: Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan revealed that during his playing days, Afghanistan’s plan against India would be very simple and that would be to get the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as it would break the backbone of the Indian side that plays around both the players in the shorter formats of the game. Afghan further added that not just Afghanistan, but the whole world has the same plan – to get rid of Rohit and Kohli early.

“When a cricketer doesn’t perform, there will be talks. That’s part of every cricketer’s life. But whenever we played against India, our plan used to be around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. We used to say ‘get them out, half of Indian team is finished’. The whole world plans against these two big players like this only. They can win matches single-handedly,” the former Afghanistan captain told Hindustan Times.

“Our plan was always to attack them in the beginning because if we can’t get them out in the beginning then it is very difficult to trouble them. Especially Virat Kohli. He is a very busy player. When he is set, it is very difficult to dislodge him. We used to believe that if we get both of them out early then about 100-120 runs would be less from India’s total in an ODI and about 60-70 runs in a T20I,” added Afghan.

Talking about India’s dismal show in the just-concluded Asia Cup 2022, the 35-year-old reckoned that Ravindra Jadeja’s injury had hurt India badly.

“Yes, on paper, they were the best team to win the Asia Cup. The kind of balance they had was great. But perhaps they took things a little light but the main reason for their losses in the Super 4 stage was the injury to Ravindra Jadeja. It really affected the balance of their side,” the former middle-order batter said.