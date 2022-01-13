<strong>Hobart:</strong> England captain Joe Root has renewed his support to Chris Silverwood as the under-fire head coach rejoined the team ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia starting on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>Silverwood had missed the fourth Test in Sydney in which his team held on to a draw as he had to isolate himself in Melbourne while recovering from Covid-19. <p></p> <p></p>The coach is facing the heat after England lost the Ashes series, trailing 3-0 after the first three Tests. <p></p> <p></p>Silverwood returns to action as his team hopes to end the tour with a morale-boosting win in the final Test in Hobart. <p></p> <p></p>Root said he will like the 46-year-old Silverwood to continue in the role. <p></p> <p></p>"Yes, I would," he told the media on Thursday. "I think the performances we put in during the first three games, I feel we've let him and the coaches down to a degree. <p></p> <p></p>"I think he's very calm, he has the respect of the guys in the group and he's got a desperation to see everyone do well. It was a difficult week for the group of players with him not being around and it must have been very difficult for him," Root said. <p></p> <p></p>Root himself is facing questions on his leadership during the series but at this moment his position looks secure as there seems to be no challenger to his post. <p></p> <p></p>Root blamed the fatigue caused by lengthy bubble life due to the team's hectic schedule in the pandemic era for their poor performance in the Ashes. <p></p> <p></p>"I think he's had a very difficult time of it with the environments we've been living in," Root said. <p></p> <p></p>"We're trying to manage winning games of cricket with bubble environments away from home. For a long time, we've not been able to put our best teams out because we've been constantly trying to make sure from a mental well-being point of view everyone is looked after properly. That's down to the schedule we've dealt with over two years," he said.