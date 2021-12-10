Brisbane: While England was struggling in the middle against the pace battery of Australia, a fan – supposedly an Aussie – made the most of it on Friday. A fan proposed to his girlfriend during Day 3 of the ongoing first Ashes Test at the Gabba. It stole the show as the moment was captured by the cameraman and everyone present on the ground and fans in front of their TV sets got a glimpse of it.

Looked like the girl was not anticipating the move and was taken aback. Yet, she accepted the proposal and they kissed. The heartwarming moment was loved by the spectators who lauded the couple with a loud cheer.

Soon, the moment became viral as videos of it surfaced on the internet.

Say yes to the #Ashes. He put a 💍 on it at the Gabba’s Pool Deck. pic.twitter.com/k0p9pbUd4R Wide World of Sports (@wwos) November 24, 2017

At the moment, England looks down in the dumps after conceding a mammoth 278-run lead. It was Australia’s new Test captain Pat Cummins who picked up five wickets in the first essay to bundle out the visitors for a paltry 147. Then David Warner hit a brilliant 94 before missing out on his century. Travis Head, who is making a return to the side, hit a blazing 150 to put the hosts firmly in control of the game.