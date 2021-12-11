Brisbane: In a tremendous turnaround on Day 4, England’s overnight hopes of dominating Australia in the opening Ashes Test here were dashed with the hosts coming up with a superb bowling display to thrash the tourists by nine wickets at The Gabba and take a 1-0 lead in the series on Saturday. There were speculations that the visitors were on to something special, however, a collapse at the beginning of Day 4, made the proceeding easier for the Aussies.

England top-order batters Dawid Malan and Joe Root’s spirited fightback had helped England close day three on a high as the tourists had reached 220 for two at stumps, trailing by 58 runs. But on Saturday, the visitors could add only 77 runs to their overnight total as wickets fell like ninepins and the England’s second innings folded up for 297 runs.

England added just three runs to their overnight score when they lost their first wicket of the day, with Dawid Malan hitting a bat-pad catch to Marnus Labuschagne for Nathan Lyon’s 400th Test wicket. Lyon became the 17th bowler to reach the milestone, and the third Australian, after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. After his agonising wait to reach the mark, Lyon waited a matter of minutes for his 401st wicket, dismissing Ollie Pope for just four.

With a target of just 20 runs to be achieved, Marcus Harris completed the formalities by striking the winning runs, with Australia losing the wicket of Alex Carey in the process.

The action now shifts to Adelaide where the second Test will be held. The second test will be a pink ball encounter starting at 9:30 AM as per Indian Standard Time. The Adelaide Test could feature the lethal combination of James Anderson and Stuart Broad once again. With over 1000 wickets between the duo, the pink ball test is the best chance for visitors to level the series.

Brief scores: England 147 & 297 in 103 overs (Joe Root 89, Dawid Malan 82; Pat Cummins 2/51, Mitchell Starc 1/77; Nathan Lyon 4/91, Camero Green 2/23) lost to Australia 425 and 20 for 1 in 5.1 overs (Marcus Harris 9 not out) by nine wickets.

Inputs from IANS