Ashes 2023: England Announce Squad For First Two Tests Vs Australia | Check Full Squad
England have announced the squad for the first two Test against Australia. Josh Tongue, who made his debut against Ireland, has been included in the team.
London: The England Cricket Board has announced the England Squad for the first two Tests of the Ashes series. Josh Tongue, who made his debut in the Test match against Ireland, has been included in the series. Tongue joins Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and spinner Jack Leach in England's potent bowling attack. Meanwhile, ace pacer, Jofra Archer, who is struggling with an injury, has not been named in the squad, which is a big blow to the hosts.
The Ashes get underway on June 16 in Birmingham. England have opted to go in with an unchanged squad that was named for the one-off Test against Ireland, which means that wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes has been sidelined by the selectors.
England Men's Ashes Test Squad: Ben Stokes Captain, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
