London: The England Cricket Board has announced the England Squad for the first two Tests of the Ashes series. Josh Tongue, who made his debut in the Test match against Ireland, has been included in the series. Tongue joins Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and spinner Jack Leach in England's potent bowling attack. Meanwhile, ace pacer, Jofra Archer, who is struggling with an injury, has not been named in the squad, which is a big blow to the hosts.