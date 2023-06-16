Ashes 2023: England, Australia Players To Wear Black Armbands Following Nottingham Incident

Both England and Australian players will be seen wearing black armband in the first Ashes Test that will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham

New Delhi: Ben Stokes-led England will take on Pat Cummins' Australia in the first Ashes 2023 Test at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham starting from 16th June, Friday. Both teams will be seen wearing black armbands to pay tribute to the people who lost their lives in the recent Nottingham incident.

Two 19-years old teens Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, and a man in his 50s were brutally stabbed. Three people were hit by a van that police believe was stolen from the older stabbing victim. Before being taken into custody on suspicion of murder, a suspect was stunned with a Taser by the police.

According to Nottinghamshire Police, the suspect, who is still in custody, stabbed a man in his 60s to death before attempting to run over three people who were still in the hospital with a van that had been stolen from that man.

"I know the whole house will want to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham yesterday. Our thoughts are with those injured and with the families of those who lost their lives," said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the start of the House of Commons session on Wednesday.

Bazball To Face The Aussie Challenge The highly-successful ultra-attacking approach adopted by England ever since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over as captain and head coach in 2022 faces its toughest examination when the much-anticipated Ashes against recently-crowned World Test Championship winners Australia kickstarts at Edgbaston from Friday.

During the next six weeks that promise excitement, thrill and tension in equal measure, England, who have won 11 of 13 matches under Stokes and McCullum, will be put to a relentless Test at home to see if they can retain their style of play which has given them immense success, having not lost a series yet.

One can anticipate that the five-game series will be closer than it was in 2021/22 when Australia thrashed England 4-0 in their home. In England's batting line-up, they have the zeal and belligerence of Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root and captain Stokes himself. The timely return of Jonny Bairstow further boosts the explosive batting line-up.

But England have potential issues in the bowling line-up. All-rounder Moeen Ali has also come out of Test retirement and is confirmed to play as England's frontline spinner after Jack Leach was ruled out due to a lower back stress fracture. With Ali straightaway playing a Test match after two long years, there are doubts over how he will fare, especially with him averaging 65 with the ball against Australia in Tests.