Ashes 2023: England Mulling Over Having Shorter Boundaries To Maximize Bazball Effect

The Ashes 2023 gets underway on June 16 at Edgbaston.

London: When it comes to Test cricket, there is no bigger rivalry than England and Australia. The two arch-rivals are set to clash in a mouthwatering five-match Test series from June 16. England will be hoping to regain the Ashes after their 4-0 defeat in 2021/22 Down Under.

England have been rampant in the last year or so with their newly adopted bazball strategy which will be put to Test against the fiery bowling lineup of Australia. The Three Lions have tasted great success with their aggressive approach, beating teams like New Zealand, India and Pakistan, but Australia's potent attack will give England a reality check of whether or not bazball will be effective in the long run.

England Mulling Over Short Boundaries To Maximize Bazball Impact As per reports, England are mulling over having short boundaries in the Ashes Test series to maximize the impact of bazball. Ahead of the Ashes, England will sharpen their skills in a one-off Test against Ireland from June 1. Meanwhile, Australia will face India in the summit clash of the World Test Championship at the Oval from June 7.

England vs Australia Ashes 2023 Complete Schedule Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20: 1st Test, England Men v Australia Men, Edgbaston

Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2: 2nd Test, England Men v Australia Men, Lord's

Thursday July 6-Monday July 10: 3rd Test, England Men v Australia Men, Headingley

Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23: 4th Test, England Men v Australia Men, Emirates Old Trafford

Thursday July 27-Monday 31: 5th Test, England Men v Australia Men, The Kia Oval

England vs Australia Ashes 2023 Full Squads Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner