Ashes 2023: Schedule Revealed For Marquee Series

Edgbaston: The schedule for the 2023 Ashes series has been revealed. England were thrashed 4-0 by Australia in 2021-22 and they will hope to get the urn back when Australia arrive on English shores in 2023. As per reports, the first Test is set to get underway on June 16 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

The second Test will be played in Lord’s from June 28 before the teams move to Headingley for the third Test from July 6. The teams will return to Old Trafford for the fourth Test from July 19 while the series will conclude with the final Test from July 27 at the Oval.

The Pat Cummins-led side is one of the favourites to play the World Test Championship Final in 2023. Australia are currently placed at the helm of the WTC standings with 84 points and a win percentage of 70 per cent. Australia will face West Indies and South Africa at home and series wins should help them reach the final of the marquee event, even if they lose against India in the four match Test series later.

As per reports, the WTC final is likely to be played on June 6 or 8 which will leave Australia round about a week before the start of the Ashes. Meanwhile, England last won an Ashes series in 2015, when they defeated Australia 3-2 at home. The upcoming Ashes in 2023 will be the 73rd edition of the marquee series, with Australia having 34 series wins over England’s 32 victories, while six series ended in draws.

Ashes 2023 Schedule (Via News Corp)

1st Ashes Test, Edgbaston, June 16-20

2nd Ashes Test, Lord’s, June 28-July 2

3rd Ashes Test, Headingley, July 6-10

4th Ashes Test, Old Trafford, July 19-23

5th Ashes Test, The Oval, July 27-31