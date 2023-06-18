Khawaja's daughter was present with him during the press conference and started scrolling through a journalist's camera. Khawaja spotted her doping this and stopped her before giving her a kiss. The cute moment between father and daughter is now going viral on the internet.

New Delhi: Usman Khawaja stole the show on Day 2 of the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham with his splendid century. The star opener went viral on the internet even after the day 2 action but this time it was for the cute moment he shared with his daughter during the post-match press conference.

Khawaja-Carey To Resume Innings On Day 3

Usman Khawaja struck a patient unbeaten century (126 not out) while Travis Head (50) and Alex Corey (52 not out) continued their superb form from the World Test Championship final by scoring vital half-centuries as Australia reached 311/5 against England at stumps on the second day of the opening Test of the Ashes 2023 series here on Saturday.

Having survived a tricky period on the first evening after England surprised everyone by declaring their innings at 393/8, Australia came out hoping to take advantage of the situation at Edgbaston here.

But they lost early wickets as David Warner fell victim to Stuart Broad for the 15th time in their career and Marnus Labuschagne failed to trouble the scorer and Steve Smith could manage only 16, Khawaja and Travis Head rescued Australia from a precarious 67/3.

Khawaja shared three crucial partnerships, 81 runs for the fourth wicket with Head (50 off 53 balls, 8x4, 1x6), 72 for the fifth wicket with Cameron Green (38), and an unfinished stand of 91 with Carey (52 not out) as they ended the day at 311/5, still 82 runs adrift of England's first innings score and in a great position to take the lead.

