One of the big surprises from the squad that was picked by the BCCI for the upcoming WTC Final was the exclusion of Prithvi Shaw. After his failure in Adelaide after which he was dropped, the young top-order batsman has not put a foot wrong. He smashed more than 800 runs in one single Vijay Hazare tournament helping Mumbai clinch the title again. Even in the seven IPL matches, he played for the Delhi Capitals this year, he has been scored more than 300 runs.

Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra feels dropping him on the basis of one Test was ‘tough’.

“As far as technique is concerned, for any player it is difficult to adjust. Even during the Adelaide Test, he wasn’t a player who had a lot of experience or played 30-40 Test matches. We were talking about a youngster. To drop him on the basis of one Test match was tough,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.

Nehra also said, given an option, he would always pick Shaw over the more experienced Ajinkya Rahane because in T20 one has to be explosive.

“It’s one thing that India went on to win the series but even then, I felt that he shouldn’t have been benched after one Test match. Even during last year’s IPL, I felt he shouldn’t have been dropped. He played a few good innings but couldn’t score runs. But I will always back a player who has more runs than Rahane, when you talk of T20 cricket. I’m not saying that Rahane is not a good player, but in T20 cricket you need explosive players like Shaw, Pant, Stoinis and Hetmyer ” Nehra added.

It would now be interesting to see when Shaw gets back in the side.