Kolkata: Both the teams – Gujarat and Rajasthan – reached Kolkata on Monday afternoon and they did not waste anytime as they started their preps for the much-awaited Qualifier 1. During the training session, players of both sides caught up with one another and it was smiles and laughter all the way. The pictures posted by the respective teams on their social media handles suggest that they are in a good headspace ahead of the high-octane game.

In one of the pictures that was shared by the Titans, fans can see Gujarat Titans’ head coach Ashish Nehra having a conversation with Yuzvendra Chahal in the presence of Rashid Khan. In a hilarious manner, Nehra blessed Chahal. He did it by kicking the Purple Cap holder.

Here are the pictures: