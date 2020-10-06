Ashish Nehra and Sanjay Bangar reckon that Rishabh Pant is the apt replacement for MS Dhoni in Indian cricket team as the wicketkeeper-batsman will provide a much needed balance in the middle order. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in mid-August but Indian team has still not settled on his successor. Pant leads the race and has in the past been endorsed as the first-choice across formats but his uneven form with the bat and mistakes behind the stumps mean he still hasn't cemented the spot. <p></p> <p></p>In Test cricket, India have preferred Wriddhiman Saha purely for his superior wicketkeeping skills. And in limited-overs, they have had a fair success after experimenting with KL Rahul. <p></p> <p></p>But Bangar, a former India batting coach, has backed Pant who has been in decent form in the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. <p></p> <p></p>"In terms of wicket-keeping, I think it would be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he started this year's IPL and I think it is very important to have a left-hander as an option because for Team India when it comes to the middle order it helps to balance out the right-handers," Bangar said <em>Star Sports' Cricket Connected</em>. <p></p> <p></p>While Nehra agrees with Bangar, he does feel the choice should depend on the format, <p></p> <p></p>"It totally depends on which format we are talking about," Nehra said. <p></p> <p></p>"If we are talking about Test cricket, and if you want to go with the best wicket keeper then you also have to consider the mindset of the captain and coach. I am in total agreement with Sanjay Bangar, I think they should go ahead with Rishabh Pant. Pant should be backed! Every player needs to be backed when it comes to international cricket," he added.