Veteran pacer Ashok Dinda announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Tuesday. In a career spanning 15 years, Dinda picked 420 wickets in 116 first-class matches. Recently Dinda played three games for his new team Goa in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Unfortunately, he missed the last two games due to a knee injury.

Dinda cited the knee injury and his age, as the reason behind his retirement.

“I injured my knee which is why I didn’t play the last two matches. My body wasn’t permitting. I still have swelling in my knee. I can’t run. Also, I am 37. As a fast bowler, 37 is a lot. Otherwise, there is no reason why I should have quit. My body is not permitting,” Dinda told IANS.

The 36-year-old played 13 ODIs for India in which he claimed 12 wickets. While he also represented the Men in Blue in 9 T20Is and picked 17 wickets.

“I have already not played for a season. My body was inactive. If I don’t play more, it will be difficult and there won’t be much fun at 38. What I want is that instead of me, some junior should play. That will be better. There are many options,” said Dinda.

“Today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket. I have sent the mails to BCCI and GCA to this effect,” Dinda said during a media interaction at Eden Gardens.

The former Bengal pacer thanked current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for giving him a debut match against Maharashtra at Pune in the 2005-06 season.

“There have been several people who have helped me throughout my career whom I would like to thank beginning with my parents.

“Then it’s Dada (Sourav Ganguly). It was because of him that I got to play for Bengal. I was not in the squad but he included me as a 16th member and handed me a debut,” Dinda remembered.

Dinda also had a rich experience of playing in the Indian Premier League as he represented Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors, Rising Pune Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In 78 IPL games, Dinda picked up 68 wickets at a strike rate of 22.20 and an economy rate of 8.22, with his best figures being 4/18.

Dinda said he is open to the coaching opening option and is in contact with Goa Cricket Association and Cricket Association of Bengal regarding the same.

“Coaching is an option. I am talking to the Goa Cricket Association also. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya has also offered me an opportunity to help in talent hunt for Bengal. He asked me to join next week. But I have not thought of it as yet. Want to spend some time with the family,” he said.