Ashok Sharma’s India dream comes true, dedicates debut to the person who sacrificed everything for him

New Delhi: Every cricketer dreams of representing India, but for Ashok Sharma, that dream carried the story of a family’s sacrifice. The young fast bowler finally lived that moment when he made his international debut in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare, ending years of hard work and dedication.

Ashok was handed his maiden India cap before the start of the match by bowling coach Sunil Joshi. It was a special occasion for the Rajasthan pacer, who has steadily climbed the ranks through domestic cricket and impressed with his pace in recent seasons.

VVS Laxman’s special message before debut

Before Ashok stepped onto the field, stand-in head coach VVS Laxman addressed the team and reminded the youngster what wearing the India jersey truly means.

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“We know Ashok is going to make his international debut, and we discussed that it’s a matter of great honour. Representing the country, all your hard work, and all your performances were rewarded by this opportunity.”

Brother gave up his own dream for Ashok

Ashok’s journey to the Indian team began in Rampura, a small village near Jaipur. His family struggled financially, and his father delivered newspapers to support them.

His elder brother, Akshay, also played cricket and dreamed of making it big. But when the family could not afford to support both brothers, Akshay chose to step away from the game so Ashok could attend the inter-district Under-16 trials.

That selfless decision changed Ashok’s life and eventually helped him reach the biggest stage in cricket.

‘I dedicate this moment to my elder brother’

Speaking after receiving his India cap, an emotional Ashok said fulfilling his childhood dream still felt unreal.

“It’s very special. The thing for which I was working hard, hopefully today it’s fulfilled. It’s a dream. Till now it’s a dream, sir, whatever it was. Even now it’s a dream that I wore the cap of India, and my dream has come true. I dedicate this moment to my elder brother,” added an emotional Ashok.

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Debut outing ends with India’s comfortable victory

Ashok could not pick up a wicket on his debut and finished with figures of 0/29 in four overs, but he showed good control with the ball.

The pacer recently impressed while playing for India A in the tri-series and also grabbed attention during IPL 2026, where he clocked a delivery at 154.2 kmph while representing Gujarat Titans.

India wrapped up the opening T20I in style by restricting Zimbabwe to 125/7 before chasing the target with 40 balls to spare, sealing a seven-wicket victory and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Though his debut didn’t come with a wicket, Ashok Sharma got something more valuable – a memory for life of wearing the India cap. After years of hard work and the sacrifice of his elder brother, the young pacer finally took the first step in his international career, with many hoping bigger things are still to come.