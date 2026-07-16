Ashwin backs ICC’s World Cup format changes, urges bigger role for associate nations

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes the ICC has taken a positive step by changing the formats of the 2027 ODI World Cup and the 2028 T20 World Cup. However, he feels the governing body must do much more if it truly wants to expand the game across the world.

Ashwin said giving associate nations more opportunities in regular international cricket is just as important as changing tournament formats. According to him, stronger exposure against top teams will help emerging nations improve much faster.

Ashwin welcomes ICC’s new tournament structure

The ICC recently announced major format changes for its next two men’s global events. The 2027 ODI World Cup will feature a new three-stage format, while the 2028 T20 World Cup will introduce a Super 10 round instead of the previous Super 8.

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Reacting to the announcement, Ashwin said the changes make sense from a competitive point of view but added that the long-term objective should be to grow the sport globally.

“The ICC’s changes to the fixture format for the 2027 ODI World Cup and 2028 T20 World Cup make sense from a competitiveness standpoint. But if the final goal is to grow the game, there needs to be a stronger pathway for emerging nations,” Ashwin posted on X.

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Ashwin wants associate nations in bilateral series

The veteran off-spinner believes teams outside the traditional cricket powers need more regular international matches rather than only playing qualification tournaments.

He suggested that associate nations could be included as a third team in bilateral series to gain valuable experience against stronger opponents.

“Teams like the Netherlands, Scotland, Nepal, USA and Ireland need more meaningful matches (FOR EXAMPLE: getting added as the third team into every bilateral series), not just qualification tournaments.

“Let’s not forget, that collective growth will make this sport a spectacle at the Olympics,” he added.

ICC introduces new ODI World Cup format

The 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will still feature 14 teams but with a revamped format.

The three lowest-ranked qualified teams will first compete in a Super Series, with only one side progressing to the main competition.

The remaining 12 teams will then be divided into two groups of six. The top three teams from each group, along with the best fourth-placed team from the two groups, will qualify for the new Super 7 stage.

From there, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals before the tournament concludes with the final.

T20 World Cup 2028 gets Super 10 stage

The ICC has also changed the format of the 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The tournament will begin with five groups of four teams each. The top two teams from every group will move into the Super 10 stage.

The winners of the two Super 10 groups will go straight through to the semi-finals and the teams finishing second and third will play Eliminator matches for the remaining two semi-final places.

Ashwin feels that the ICC is moving in the right direction with these changes but feels that giving emerging teams regular opportunities against established cricket nations will play a much bigger role in making the sport truly global.