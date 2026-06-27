Ashwin breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut after Ireland defeat, Says ‘Let him…

The debate surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s place in India’s T20 side continues to gather momentum after the teenager was left out of the playing XI for the opening T20I against Ireland. While many fans expected the highly-rated youngster to receive his first international cap, the team management decided to stick with their established opening combination.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that was the right call and feels there is no need to rush the 15-year-old into international cricket.

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India back experienced opening pair

Ahead of the series opener in Belfast, there was considerable excitement around the possibility of Sooryavanshi making his India debut following his impressive performances over the past few months.

However, India retained Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order. The decision sparked plenty of discussion among fans, especially after India suffered a 34-run defeat against Ireland.

Ashwin, though, backed the selectors and team management for showing faith in players who have already delivered at the highest level.

“Please, everyone, think about the game with some wisdom. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened together, and Sanju batted very well in the World Cup. If you bench one of them to play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, what is the point of calling this a team game?” he said on YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

‘Not at any cost’: Ashwin on Vaibhav’s debut calls

The former off-spinner acknowledged the excitement surrounding Sooryavanshi but stressed that selection should not be based purely on public demand.

According to Ashwin, spending time around the national team without immediately playing can be equally valuable for a young cricketer’s development.

“I know we all want to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play. We are all fans, and he is a great entertainer. But not at any cost. There is value in sitting outside and watching the game too. Let him serve the team, help out, even bring water. There is a lot to learn from that experience.”

Learning from the sidelines can help, says Ashwin

Ashwin also pointed out that many young players benefit from understanding the team environment before becoming regular members of the playing XI.

He believes the experience of observing senior players, understanding team culture and contributing in different ways can help Sooryavanshi become a more complete cricketer in the long run.

“A great player doesn’t become one overnight. Once Vaibhav starts playing, he might never be dropped it could happen, just as it did with Sachin Tendulkar. But if he spends some time outside the playing XI first, he will get empathy and a better understanding of the team environment. He has a long and illustrious career ahead of him. Sitting outside is also a role,” Ashwin added.

All eyes on second T20I

Despite the defeat in Belfast, the conversation around Sooryavanshi’s debut remains one of the biggest talking points heading into the second and final T20I.

With India looking to level the series and Ireland aiming for another historic result, the team selection for the final match will once again attract plenty of attention.

Whether the teenager gets his opportunity or has to wait a little longer, Ashwin believes patience will ultimately benefit both the player and Indian cricket in the years ahead.