Ashwin hints at surprise name for CSK head coach role after Fleming’s exit ahead of IPL 2027

Chennai Super Kings could be heading towards an important change in their coaching setup after a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. With the franchise now looking for a new head coach, several names have started to emerge as possible options, including a former World Cup-winning captain.

England star emerges as strong contender

Former India spinner R Ashwin feels Eoin Morgan could be one of the leading candidates to take over as Chennai Super Kings’ head coach. Morgan has no major coaching experience at the highest level, but his success as a captain could work in his favour.

Morgan led England to their first ODI World Cup title in 2019 and also guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2021 final. Ashwin believes those leadership credentials could make him a serious option for CSK.

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“I have a feeling Eoin Morgan might be coming… His name is doing the rounds strongly…; early discussions are on, no doubt. In this, two scenarios: Eoin Morgan- will he take it this year? Or someone else builds the team in a mini auction, and he takes it later?” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

CSK searching for Stephen Fleming’s successor

CSK recently parted ways with Stephen Fleming after a disappointing IPL 2026 season. Fleming had been a big part of the franchise’s successful run for several years, and his replacement was a big decision for the team.

The franchise now has to find a coach who can help rebuild the side and provide stability during a period of transition. Ashwin believes Morgan could fit that role despite his lack of coaching experience.

Brendon McCullum also in the discussion

Ashwin also named England coach Brendon McCullum as another possible candidate for the CSK role. But McCullum’s current responsibilities with England’s ODI and T20I teams could make such a role difficult.

With CSK entering a crucial phase, the franchise may also have to consider how quickly it wants to bring in a new head coach.

Ashwin backs Dhoni to take leadership role

According to Ashwin, CSK could benefit from allowing MS Dhoni to continue playing an important leadership role while the franchise works through its transition.

The former India spinner feels Dhoni’s presence could help maintain stability for at least another year before a long-term coaching appointment is made.

“I have a strong hunch that under Dhoni’s leadership, like the shoots of a banyan tree, the others will work together… Personally, that route is the correct one. I still think so. Because the appointment will be a touch late. Because the mega auction is only one year away. … My strongest hunch is that under MS Dhoni’s leadership, like the shoots of a banyan tree, the others will work together. That’s my strongest hunch for at least the next one year,” Ashwin said.

CSK could take a short-term approach

Ashwin feels the timing of the coaching change is important, especially with another mega auction approaching. Rather than rushing into a long-term appointment, CSK could use the next season to stabilise the team before making a bigger move.

If Ashwin’s prediction proves correct, Morgan could eventually become the man responsible for guiding CSK’s next chapter, with Dhoni continuing to provide leadership and support during the transition.