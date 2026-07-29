Vaibhav SooryavanshiAbhishek SharmaIND vs ZIMIshan Kishan
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Ashwin picks India’s playing XI for Sri Lanka Test, backs three spinners and big Sai Sudharsan call

Ashwin picks India’s playing XI for Sri Lanka Test, backs three spinners and big Sai Sudharsan call

Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed his preferred India playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka, backing three specialist spinners while making a big call on Sai Sudharsan's fitness and Saransh Jain's role.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 29, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

Published On Jul 29, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 29, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin India playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin India playing XI

India’s team combination for the opening Test against Sri Lanka has already become a major talking point ahead of the two-match ICC World Test Championship series. With spin expected to dominate the conditions in Galle, former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes the visitors should go with a spin-heavy attack and has also shared his preferred playing XI.

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will begin on August 15 in Galle, where spin has traditionally played a huge role. Ashwin feels India have enough quality spin options to field three specialist spinners without weakening the batting line-up.

Ashwin backs three-spinner strategy in Galle

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav should all feature in India’s playing XI for the opening Test.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

According to him, Saransh Jain should bat at No. 7, allowing India to strengthen both the batting and spin departments while keeping room for two fast bowlers.

Jadeja will definitely play. Manav Suthar took seven wickets in the last game – he’ll play. And Kuldeep Yadav should also play. That makes three spinners. I think they should go with Saransh Jain at No. 7, which leaves – No. 5 Rishabh Pant, No. 4 Shubman Gill, No. 3 Devdutt Padikkal or Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and KL Rahul. That leaves two fast-bowler spots.”

India have welcomed back Ravindra Jadeja after he recovered from the tennis elbow injury that kept him out since the IPL earlier this year. Manav Suthar has retained his place after an impressive performance in his previous outing, while Kuldeep Yadav adds another attacking spin option for conditions expected to assist slow bowlers.

Ashwin hopes Sai Sudharsan recovers in time

Ashwin also spoke about Sai Sudharsan’s fitness and said the young batter could play an important role if he is available for the first Test.

Sudharsan impressed during the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka, where he adapted quickly to local conditions and scored a century in Galle. Ashwin believes that experience could prove valuable for the senior team.

First, I think India’s biggest loss here could be Sai Sudharsan’s fitness because he scored two centuries recently in the India ‘A’ series – one of them was at Galle, which has unique conditions. The wind, how the ball turns, the angles – it takes time to learn all that. But he made a hundred there. If he stays fit, it could be an advantage for India. His confidence will be high. And Sri Lanka always depend on spin – Sai Sudharsan is a good player of spin. So he could be useful. I hope he’s fit, and it shouldn’t be a setback.”

The 23-year-old is currently recovering from a minor niggle, and the team management will assess his fitness before finalising the playing XI.

Padikkal remains a strong backup option

While Ashwin wants Sudharsan to play if fit, he also praised Devdutt Padikkal and believes the left-hander would be a quality replacement if required.

Padikkal has consistently performed in domestic cricket and remains one of India’s strongest batting options in the squad.

Devdutt Padikkal getting a chance in his place is not a bad thing. He has been a brilliant performer in domestic cricket. But I’d prefer Sudharsan to take his form into Test cricket.”

India aim for strong start in WTC campaign

India will begin their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15 in Galle as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

With spin expected to play a decisive role throughout the series, the team management now faces an important selection decision as it looks to strike the right balance between batting depth and a potent bowling attack.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Who is Shubhadeep Ghosh? Meet former Assam cricketer likely to join Gautam Gambhir’s Team India staff

Who is Shubhadeep Ghosh? Meet former Assam cricketer likely to join Gautam Gambhir’s Team India staff
BCCI set to name new coaches after Ryan ten Doeschate and T Dilip leave Team India, Here’s who could replace them

BCCI set to name new coaches after Ryan ten Doeschate and T Dilip leave Team India, Here’s who could replace them
Amid Drop Rumours, Jadeja Makes Stunning Comeback! Saransh Jain Gets India Call-Up

Amid Drop Rumours, Jadeja Makes Stunning Comeback! Saransh Jain Gets India Call-Up
Saransh Jain’s emotional journey to Team India: Father’s cancer battle, years of patience and a dream finally fulfilled

Saransh Jain’s emotional journey to Team India: Father’s cancer battle, years of patience and a dream finally fulfilled

Latest News

ICC Rankings: Vaibhav jumps 230 places, Gill & Ishan stay on top

Babar reveals how Masood's injury hurt Pakistan in West Indies loss

'It was a crazy experience': Konstas recalls dream Test debut vs India

Who is Subhadeep Ghosh? Ex-Assam cricketer likely to join Gambhir's Team India staff

WI vs PAK: Babar fights alone as Pakistan collapse, WI take 1-0 lead

Ryan ten Doeschate and T Dilip leave Team India, BCCI ready with replacements

Editor's Pick

Who is Saransh Jain? Meet 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder earns maiden India Test call for Sri Lanka Tour

Who is Saransh Jain? Meet 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder earns maiden India Test call for Sri Lanka Tour
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open with Rohit Sharma? India’s next ODI opening before 2027 World Cup

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open with Rohit Sharma? India’s next ODI opening before 2027 World Cup
VVS Laxman makes MASSIVE prediction on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says ‘He will break all records’

VVS Laxman makes MASSIVE prediction on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says ‘He will break all records’
Former India selector concerned over Abhishek Sharma’s failures, questions Sanju Samson’s omission

Former India selector concerned over Abhishek Sharma’s failures, questions Sanju Samson’s omission
6, 6, 6, 6… 8 fours! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 81 lights up Harare, misses world record

6, 6, 6, 6… 8 fours! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 81 lights up Harare, misses world record
Ishan Kishan explains why Team India is protecting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Social Media, says…

Ishan Kishan explains why Team India is protecting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Social Media, says…