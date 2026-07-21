Ashwin says dropping Rohit and Virat is ‘impossible’ amid India’s 2027 ODI World Cup debate

The debate over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future in India’s ODI setup continues to dominate cricket discussions, but former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made it clear where he stands. Following India’s ODI series against England, Ashwin strongly backed the two senior stars, saying their place in the team cannot be questioned if they are willing to continue playing.

His comments came after renewed speculation surrounding Rohit’s future, even though the veteran opener responded with a brilliant century in the series-deciding third ODI at Lord’s.

Ashwin says no one can replace Rohit and Virat

Speaking on his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin said Rohit and Virat have earned the right to decide their own future because of everything they have achieved for Indian cricket.

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According to him, dropping either of the two batting greats is simply not realistic.

“They cannot touch both Virat and Rohit if they want to play. Why’s that? They have the credentials. They have scored runs. They are both batters, and they cannot touch them. If they touch them, if you look at the news of Rohit’s potential retirement, it was not outside noise. If there’s no fire, there would be no smoke.”

Ashwin also suggested that the retirement rumours surrounding Rohit did not appear out of nowhere, but the opener answered all the questions with his performance on the field.

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Rohit’s century sends a strong message

Ahead of the third ODI at Lord’s, reports had claimed the match could be Rohit’s final ODI for India. Although the BCCI denied those claims, the speculation remained a major talking point.

Rohit responded in the best possible fashion by scoring a superb 138, while Virat Kohli also returned to form with a valuable 74 during India’s chase.

Ashwin believes Rohit’s innings removed any doubts about his immediate future.

“There was fire, but Rohit scored runs, and he has shown how it’s done. Rohit has no doubt about playing in the World Cup. They cannot touch both Rohit and Virat because they are batters. They have an army and a battalion. People come to watch them. If you show them the door, it will break the roof down.”

Ashwin highlights the difference between batters and bowlers

While backing Rohit and Virat, Ashwin also pointed out what he believes is the biggest difference in how senior batters and bowlers are treated.

He said experienced bowlers often miss out without creating much public discussion, unlike star batters.

“But when you don’t pick Siraj, Shami or Bhuvneshwar, only 10 people will ask about them. A maximum of 1000 people will ask. Let’s consider 10,000 people ask about them. But there would be no noise. If there comes a day when people raise their voice for the bowlers, then dropping them would also become difficult.“

‘Dropping Rohit and Virat is impossible’

Ashwin finished by repeating that the same protection simply does not exist for bowlers, whereas Rohit and Virat enjoy unmatched support because of their stature and achievements.

“You also know dropping Virat and Rohit is impossible. But the same does not apply to the bowlers.”

With discussions around India’s squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup already underway, Ashwin’s comments have added another strong voice to the debate. While selectors continue planning for the future, the former off-spinner believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have earned the right to decide when their ODI journey comes to an end.