Ashwin vs Smith, Kohli Against Lyon: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In The 1st India-Australia Test
Due to the presence of many star players in both matches, a hard-fought contest is expected out there in the middle.
New Delhi: The first Test of what is going to be a highly entertaining India-Australia Test series will start on Thursday (February 9). The series opener will take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Due to the presence of many star players in both matches, a hard-fought contest is expected out there in the middle. Ahead of the start of the first Test, here is a look at three key battles that could decide the course of the game: Ravichandran Ashwin vs Steve Smith: Former Australian skipper Steve Smith is arguably the greatest Test batter of present times. The right-handed batter is in red-hot form coming into the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Test series. He would like to maintain his ace form and help his side secure its first Test series win in India since 2004. But it all will depend on how the Australian batters play the Indian spinners, especially Ravichandran Ashwin, who is among the greatest Test bowlers of all time. If Ashwin can keep Smith in check in the coming matches, the Aussies will struggle to win even one match. Virat Kohli vs Nathan Lyon: Lyon will be Australia's biggest weapon in the four-match Test series. If he manages to keep Indian batters under control, then the Aussies can end the almost two-decade wait for a series win in India. In 22 matches played against India till date, he has picked up a total of 94 wickets, of which 34 have come in India. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who hasn't scored big runs in Tests for quite some time now, will look to dominate Lyon and keep the Aussies at bay. Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins: Cummins is the world's No. 1 Test batter, and on his day, there's nobody better than Rohit. Cummins will open the proceedings for the Aussies, and Rohit will open the batting for India. If the Indian skipper manages to protect his wicket in the opening overs against Cummins, then it won't be easy for the visitors to make a comeback in the Test, but if Cummins manages to get early breakthroughs, then India will get into big trouble.
