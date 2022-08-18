New Delhi: India is all set to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28. India have dominated Pakistan in the few times they have met in the last decade, but Pakistan have hurt India when it mattered the most. They defeated the Men in Blue in the 2017 Champions Trophy and also went on to beat them in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai which kicked India out of the tournament before the semi-finals.

The current Pakistan team is a very good unit and under the able leadership of Babar Azam has done exceptionally well in recent times. Unlike the teams of the past, the team doesn’t collapse under pressure and remains hopeful of a positive result even in difficult situations. India is also one of the best teams going around which makes the coming IND vs PAK match even more worth-watching.

Ahead of the epic encounter, India skipper Rohit Sharma has given a stern warning to Pakistan. Rohit said that the team has not forgotten the loss of the T20 World Cup 2021, adding that a lot of things have changed post the defeat and India is well prepared this time around. “Asia Cup is happening after a long time, but we played Pakistan last year in Dubai, where obviously the result did not go our way. But the Asia Cup is different now. The team is playing differently and has prepared differently, so a lot of things have changed from then. But for us, we need to assess the conditions, keep in mind the fact that we will be playing in 40-plus degrees. We need to assess all those factors and prepare accordingly,” Rohit said while speaking at an event organised by a leading sportswear brand.

India and Pakistan are likely to face each other three times in the Asia Cup 2022. The teams will clash on August 28 and there is a high possibility that they will clash on September 4 as well, which will see top two teams of Group A facing each other. India, Pakistan are two of the strongest teams in the tournament and thus are likely to face in the final as well.