Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Concedes Babar Azam To Be Probably The Best Batter Across Formats

Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli conceded the fact that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is probably the best batter around world cricket right now across formats. Kohli said that he saw a lot of regard and respect from him and that hasn’t changed regardless of the fact that he has been performing so consistently in the recent past.

“The first interaction I had with him was the 2019 World Cup after the game in Manchester. Him and Imad (Wasim). Imad I have known since Under-19 cricket, we have played against each other and Imad said Babar wanted to have a chat,” recalled Kohli in a chat with Star Sports.

“We sat down and spoke about the game. I saw a lot of regard and respect from him and that hasn’t changed regardless of the fact that he is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently,” the former India captain added.

“And rightly so, he has amazing talent and I have always enjoyed watching him play. So that hasn’t changed. He is performing now and he is coming into his own, but I don’t see his attitude or his approach change towards me, which is a very good sign of someone who is very grounded in his foundations of his upbringing,” Kohli further went on to add.

“His cricketing foundations as well are very solid. So these kinds of players, these kind of characters go a long way and inspire a lot of people. And I see that happening with him as well,” he concluded.

Kohli caught up with Babar Azam on Friday while both the teams were practicing in the nets ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match on Sunday.

“I congratulated him yesterday on how he’s been playing and told him how amazing to watch it is and I wish him all the best,” said Kohli while talking about the incident.