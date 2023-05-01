Asia Cup 2023 likely to be cancelled as BCCI says no to Pakistan visit, Team India to play 5-nation tournament: Report

Plans to host the Asia Cup by the Pakistan Cricket Board are in peril.

New Delhi: The BCCI is attempting to hold a 5-nation event that might take place during the timeframe set aside for the continental tournament, putting the Pakistan Cricket Board's intentions to host the Asia Cup in doubt. According to Pakistani media, the much-anticipated Asia Cup, which was set to take place in Pakistan in September, would be cancelled as a result of the rift between the Asian Cricket Council and PCB. The BCCI had already declared that they will not visit Pakistan due to political unrest and security issues.

"This proposal - to play India's matches at a neutral venue and the rest in Pakistan - is under discussions within the ACC. At no stage during Thursday's media interaction, did I give any reference to the ICC or made any remarks on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled in October. This matter has not been mooted or discussed at any ICC forum so far," the PCB chief said.

Two weeks ago, Jay Shah said that the council is waiting for input from other participating countries in order to finalize the venue for Asia Cup.

"We are awaiting feedback from other nations to finalise the venue for the 2023 Asia Cup and clarity on the India-Pakistan match," Shah said during a media interaction.