Asia Cup 2023: Real Reason Behind BCCI Not Sending Team India To Pakistan Revealed

BCCI has stated that Pakistan's current political climate poses a threat to player safety and is their primary reason for relocating the Asia Cup 2023.

Updated: May 18, 2023 3:17 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Pakistan was set to host the Asia Cup 2023 but after BCCI denied to send the Indian cricket team to the neighboring nation, there has been a rift between the two cricketing boards. The Asia Cup is most likely to be moved out of Pakistan but there's no confirmation on the new venue yet.

PCB has suggested a couple of hybrid models but ACC has not given the green signal to anyone of them. There was a chance for the tournament to take place in UAE but Bangladesh and Sri Lanka vouched against it due to the weather conditions in September in that part of the world.

PCB also tried to persuade the Asian Cricket Council to allow the four first-round games to take place in Pakistan or probably they would have no choice except to withdraw their membership from ACC. The Pakistan Cricket Board has constantly also been stating that they will boycott the 50-over World Cup 2023 that is set to be held in India later this year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stated that Pakistan's current political climate poses a threat to player safety and is their primary reason for relocating the Asia Cup 2023.

Another problem that is beginning to have an impact on sporting circles as well is the growing civil unrest among workers from various political parties.

Not only does the BCCI have no intention of sending a team to Pakistan, but it is actively requesting that other boards do so as well for the sake of player safety. Their position isn't surreptitious any longer with its authorities effectively reporting their arrangements.

There is no change in our stance. We want Asia Cup to be shifted from Pakistan due to political unrest there, a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

