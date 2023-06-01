Asia Cup 2023 Set To Be Played Without Pakistan As BCCI Rejects PCB's Hybrid Model And Moves Tournament To Sri Lanka - Report

The BCCI has reportedly rejected PCB's hybrid model for the Asia Cup and are keen on staging the tournament in Sri Lanka. This has raised massive doubts on Pakistan's participation in the tournament.

New Delhi: The Asia Cup 2023 is all set to be played without Pakistan. The tournament is in hot soup after BCCI's refusal on sending team India to Pakistan, the venue for the mega event. The PCB proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup where 4-5 matches could be played in Pakistan before the tournament moves to a neutral venue for the second leg. However, as per reports, the BCCI has rejected the hybrid model, with Jay Shah keen on staging the tournament at one venue - Sri Lanka.

As per a report in the Telegraph, the PCB will be informed that the participating teams have agreed to play the tournament in Sri Lanka and if Pakistan need to participate in the Asia Cup 2023, they need to play in Sri Lanka else they have an option of pulling out of the tournament.

The BCCI's decision of rejecting the hybrid model could also prompt Pakistan to pull out of the ODI World Cup in India. The PCB has maintained a firm stance that they won't play in India if the venue of the Asia Cup is changed under BCCI's pressure.

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice are currently in Lahore and are convincing Pakistan on World Cup participation. However, PCB has informed them that their participation in the marquee event depends on government clearance.

"If the government says that we can play in India for the World Cup despite India not touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup then we will be ready to so," Sethi told The Telegraph earlier this month.