Asia Cup 2023: Weather Conditions In Sri Lanka Reason For Delay In Schedule

The reason behind the delay in the announcement of the Asia Cup schedule has been revealed.

New Delhi: The ICC recently announced the official and complete schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, which is set to be held entirely in India for the first time ever, starting on October 5. Whereas before the World Cup, the Asia Cup is going to take place in the month of September. But the schedule of the tournament has yet to be announced.

As per a report on InsideSport, the reason behind the delay in the schedule announcement is Colombo's weather conditions. The venue, which was set to host one of the most iconic India vs. Pakistan match in the history of cricket, might not be able to welcome the nations.

"There are some last-minute details to go over. The tentative schedule has been shared with the members. It should be out by this week. Colombo is an issue due to the monsoon season. We would have ideally hoped for the India vs Pakistan match in Colombo but rain could be an issue," a BCCI official told InsideSport.

Asia Cup Will Return To Pakistan After 15 years After alot of speculations and complex decisions, Asia cup is all set to take place in a hybrid model as Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host Asia Cup 2023 together where in total 13 teams will fight to lift the final trophy.

The press release issued by PCB said, "We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 17, and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches. The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka."