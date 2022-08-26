7+18: Virat Kohli’s Heartfelt Viral Tweet For MS Dhoni Will Take You Down Memory Lane

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni, who is regarded as one of the best captains that India has produced, let alone the most successful one, having won all major ICC trophies along with IPL – a distinction no other Indian captain has been able to achieve till date.

‘Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18,’ tweeted Kohli.

Kohli made his debut under Dhoni’ s captaincy way back in 2008 and was instrumental in India winning so many close games during his tenure.

Known to have played a very important role in shaping Kohli’s career, Dhoni later passed on the captaincy to his the deputy Kohli, first in Tests in 2014 which was followed by taking over as India captain in all three formats.

Kohli’s form has been a matter of concern for India and with the big match coming up against Pakistan on Sunday in Asia Cup 2022, India can be hopeful that one of their best batters in the shorter format of the game comes back to form.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held right after the Asia Cup, it would do India’s chances a world of good to lift the trophy after 15 years, having won the inaugural season of the T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007.