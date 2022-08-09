New Delhi: BCCI on Monday announced the India squad for the Asia Cup 2022. While India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was not included in the squad owing to a back injury, star batter Virat Kohli, who skipped the West Indies tour, returned to the setup. There were doubts about Kohli’s selection given his extremely poor form, but the selectors backed the veteran and picked him in the squad. Kohli will return to action with a game against Pakistan on August 28. Virat Kohli’s massive slump in the last couple of years has been a massive concern for fans and team India. The ace batter has struggled to reach the three-figure mark since 2019 and his performance has gone from bad to worse lately. In the recent England tour, Kohli failed to score even a single half-century and was dismissed to deliveries outside off, which has been a long-standing issue for him.

Former India cricket turned expert Aakash Chopra believes that Asia Cup is a perfect opportunity for Virat Kohli to return to form. Chopra said that team India is playing an aggressive brand of cricket and not many are expecting Virat to score big, which will allow Kohli to bat without pressure and overcome his poor form.

“I don’t know what’s the mindset of the team or what Virat is feeling, but I, as a viewer, have lowered my expectations. The reason is, I don’t see anyone in this team who would play for his hundred. Be it Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul, if they are batting on 50, they go all guns blazing. If 220 is possible, you want to go there. Don’t settle for 210 or 190 or 180. If the team bats with that mindset then an individual gets the liberty to play freely. If that’s the case, then I’m not judging a player by numbers,” said Chopra.

“Doesn’t matter if he scores a 40 or 70 because everybody has a role to play. There’s synergy in every player regardless of the position he bats at, you are just going hell for leather. If that’s the mindset, then it’s going to be a lot easier for Kohli.

“It’s the perfect set-up. The kind of cricket India is playing at the moment, the team doesn’t expect Kohli to score 70 or a 100 or finish the game. You just come and play your, that’s more than enough,” he added.