Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has said that PCB should have hosted the Asia Cup in Pakistan without India, adding that Pakistan should not tour India for the ODI World Cup.

Updated: July 1, 2023 1:45 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a huge remark on BCCI vs PCB saga over Asia Cup and World Cup row. The BCCI and PCB came face to face when the Indian cricket board denied sending team India to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

After much hullabaloo, both boards agreed to play the Asia Cup 2023 in a hybrid model where the first four matches will be played in Pakistan before the tournament moves to Sri Lanka for the second leg, which will include India matches.

The BCCI's acceptance of the hybrid model also opened up doors for the Pakistan team's visit to India for the ODI World Cup, which was in doubt post BCCI's refusal to send team India to Pakistan. Imran Khan said that PCB should have hosted Asia Cup in Pakistan without India. Khan added that Pakistan should have refused to tour India for the World Cup.

"I would've conducted the entire Asia Cup in Pakistan even without India. Why should Pakistan go to India for WorldCup despite India doesn't travel to Pakistan? If India has become a superpower then Pakistan is also a top and most followed cricket team in the world."

India vs Pakistan At Narendra Modi Stadium On October 15

Meanwhile, the schedule for the ODI World Cup was announced by the ICC earlier this week. India will open their campaign against Australia on October 8 before playing Afghanistan on October 11. The mouth-watering clash with Pakistan will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

