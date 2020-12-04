After beating South Africa 3-0 in the T20I series, England team will lock horns against them in the three-match ODI series starting from December 4. The visitors played dominant cricket in the T20Is and are looking to continue their form in the 50-over format. England’s premier batsman Joe Root on Friday posted a photo on his Twitter handle from the training session.

“Excited to get back out there!” Root wrote as he was seen playing the switch hit shot in the photo.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen replied to Root’s tweet and pulled his leg with his wit. “That’s my shot. Ask before you use it next time…,” Pietersen said.

Pietersen, in his cricketing days, used to play switch hit very efficiently and scored a lot of runs through that shot.

The right-handed batsman was not part of England’s T20I squad but he is expected to play in the ODIs series.

However, the ‘switch-hit’ shot has been under a lot of scanners after former Aussie great Ian Chappell said that playing the shot is incredibly skilful but it’s unfair to the bowler and fielding side and should be banned.

Chappell talked about the switch-hit during India vs Australia ODIs series, where Glenn Maxwell scored a lot of runs through the innovative shot.

To which, Maxwell gave his opinion and said it is within the laws of the game.

“…It is within the laws of the game, that has always (been). Batting has evolved in such a way, that it has got better and better over the years, which is why see these massive scores are getting chased down and the scores are going up,” Maxwell said when asked about Chappell’s comments.

The Australian all-rounder said it’s the bowlers’ role to try and combat the shot by try something new.

“I suppose it is up-to-the bowlers to try and combat that,” he said. “I suppose the skills of bowlers have been tested everyday with bowlers having to come up with different change-ups, different ways to stop batters and the way they shut down one side of the ground and what not so,” Maxwell said at the post-match press conference after the third ODI.