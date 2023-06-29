'Pakistan players don't care, they will play where they are scheduled to play'

"I'm all for egos. If you have an ego and understand that what's happening is wrong, then speak up. But again, move on then. Always plan it, always think if we can do it? Can we finish what we've planned to do? If we can't, then don't do this. It ends up becoming a cause for laughter. We're all patriotic for our country. And they will be for their country. No doubt about it. But end of the day, it's only a game. Governments will speak to each other, that's their problem," Akram told the reporters in a video uploaded by Cricket Pakistan.

New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board is currently in a ruckus with ICC over Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad being the venue of their clash with Team India in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. Former PAK captain Wasim Akram slammed PCB over this unnecessary fuss over the venues of the tournament.

"There's no issue with it. Pakistan will play wherever they are assigned to play. Simple. This unnecessary stress of 'we won't play in Ahmedabad'...you ask Pakistani players, they don't care wherever their schedule comes," he added.

IND vs PAK In ODI World Cup 2023 On October 15

The fixtures list for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been released along with the ten venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year. The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 in Ahmedabad. Their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India achieving a huge victory in Manchester.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

