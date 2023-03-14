Advertisement
ASL vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2023: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Doha at 8 PM IST March 14 Tuesday
Here is the Dream 11 Of ASL vs INM, ASL vs INM Dream11, Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Dream11, LLC 2023, Legends League Cricket Dream11, Legends League Cricket 2023.
ASL vs INM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips: ASL vs INM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2023: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Doha at 8 PM IST March 14 Tuesday. Here is the Dream 11 Of ASL vs INM, ASL vs INM Dream11, Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Dream11, LLC 2023, Legends League Cricket Dream11, Legends League Cricket 2023.
TOSS: The match toss between Asia Lions and India Maharajas will take place at 7:30 PM IST
Start Time: 14 March, 08:00 PM IST
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
ASL vs INM My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga
Batters: Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir(vc), Misbah-ul-Haq
All-Rounders: Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Hafeez, Shahid Afridi(c), Abdul Razzaq
Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Isuru Udana, Ashok Dinda
ASL vs INM Probable Playing XIs
Asia Lions: WU Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, TM Dilshan, Shahid Afridi(C), T Perera, Paras Khadka, Abdul Razzaq, I Udana, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdur Razzak.
India Maharajas: RV Uthappa, G Gambhir(C), Suresh Raina, M Kaif, Murali Vijay, YK Pathan, IK Pathan, STR Binny, H Singh, Ashok Dinda, PV Tambe.
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
India drew with Australia
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 4 - ODI
13 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 9 wickets
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
12 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 4 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS