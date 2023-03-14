Advertisement

ASL vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2023: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

Updated: March 14, 2023 3:53 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
TOSS: The match toss between Asia Lions and India Maharajas will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Start Time: 14 March, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

ASL vs INM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

Batters: Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir(vc), Misbah-ul-Haq

All-Rounders: Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Hafeez, Shahid Afridi(c), Abdul Razzaq

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Isuru Udana, Ashok Dinda

ASL vs INM Probable Playing XIs

Asia Lions: WU Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, TM Dilshan, Shahid Afridi(C), T Perera, Paras Khadka, Abdul Razzaq, I Udana, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdur Razzak.

India Maharajas: RV Uthappa, G Gambhir(C), Suresh Raina, M Kaif, Murali Vijay, YK Pathan, IK Pathan, STR Binny, H Singh, Ashok Dinda, PV Tambe.

