ASL vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction, LLC, Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Legends League T20, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Asia Lions India Maharajas will take place at 07:30 PM IST
Start Time: March 18, Saturday, 08:00 PM IST
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
ASL vs INM My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Robin Uthappa
Batters: Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir, Misbah-ul-Haq
All-Rounders: Irfan Pathan, Thisara Perera, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq
Bowlers: Pravin Tambe, Isuru Udana, Ashok Dinda
ASL vs INM Probable XI
Asia Lions: Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi (c), Thisara Perera, Paras Khadka, Abdul Razzaq, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Isuru Udana
India Maharajs: Robin Uthappa (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Reetinder Sodhi, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Harbhajan Singh (c), Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
