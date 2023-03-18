Advertisement

ASL vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction, LLC, Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Legends League T20, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST

Best players list of ASL vs INM, Asia Lions Dream11 Team Player List, India Maharajas Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 18, 2023 1:44 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between Asia Lions India Maharajas will take place at 07:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 18, Saturday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

 

ASL vs INM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Robin Uthappa

Batters: Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir, Misbah-ul-Haq

All-Rounders: Irfan Pathan, Thisara Perera, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq

Bowlers: Pravin Tambe, Isuru Udana, Ashok Dinda

 

ASL vs INM Probable XI

Asia Lions: Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi (c), Thisara Perera, Paras Khadka, Abdul Razzaq, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Isuru Udana

 

India Maharajs: Robin Uthappa (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Reetinder Sodhi, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Harbhajan Singh (c), Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

