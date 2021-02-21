He may come across as aggressive but he is a good listener – said former India selector Sarandeep Singh – someone who has seen the Indian captain’s growth from close quarters. In a recent interview with Sportkeeda, Sarandeep revealed that Kohli – who stays with his wife Anushka Sharma in a plush apartment in Mumbai – does not have servants at their home.

Given their status, one would not believe that, but the former India off-spinner said that they are the ones who serve and look after their hosts. This could come as a massive surprise for Kohli’s fans.

“At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife will serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He’s very down-to-earth and strong-willed,” said Sarandeep.

The ex-cricketer also revealed that Kohli is a different character off-the-field. He also explained why Kohli is always aggressive while leading the country and carrying a billion hopes.

“On the field, he needs to be that way because he’s the captain. He’s the one who’ll handle the pressure on the ground and make decisions in the heat of the moment,” he added.

Kohli – who recently became a father for the first time – missed the last three Tests in Australia as he was on paternity leave as he wanted to be beside his wife during the delivery.

Without a doubt, Kohli is one of the most popular faces in the country and he enjoys a massive fanbase.

Currently, he is leading the Indian side in a home series against England. The four-match Test series is level at 1-1. The third Test starts on February 24 in Ahmedabad.