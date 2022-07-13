Athiya Shetty’s Response To Wedding Rumours With KL Rahul Will Make You Go ROFL

Athiya Shetty – KL Rahul Marriage: Bollywood star Athiya Shetty has finally reacted to the rumours of her getting married to KL Rahul in three months. Athiya posted a story on her Instagram account and took a dig at people who were spreading the fake news.

Athiya, who has been dating KL Rahul for a while now, wrote, “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in three months, lol .”

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are one hot couple that is always in the news. The lovebirds never try to hide their relationship and often post heartfelt messages for their partner on social media. They often go on vacations together. Athiya and Sunil Shetty are also frequently seen in the matches where KL Rahul is part of team India.

Even though the couple has never spoken about their marriage plans, the rumours of them getting married soon keep on popping up every now and then.

On Tuesday, Athiya’s father, Sunil Shetty also refuted the claims of Athiya and KL Rahul getting married anytime soon. While speaking to Radio Mirchi, Sunil Shetty said that the families have not planned anything as of yet. “No, nothing has been planned yet!”

Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahaan Sheety also addressed the rumours of Athiya-KL marriage. “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date,” he said to Dainik Bhaskar.

Speaking about KL Rahul, the star India batter is recovering from a groin injury which forced him to miss the ongoing England tour.