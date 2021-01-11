In a monumental effort on the fifth and final day of the third Test against Australia in Sydney, India pulled off a memorable draw despite being hit by injuries to several players in chase of 407. India batsmen, led by Cheteshwar Pujara, kept Australian bowlers at bay on a difficult pitch and despite losing captain Ajinkya Rahane in the second over of the fifth day, made 334/5 before the contest ended in a draw.

At 102/3, India were in a tricky spot before Rishabh Pant, who didn’t keep after a blow to his left elbow, came out to bat after being promoted to No. 5 and he counterattacked. He missed out on a deserved century by three runs but his partnership with a rock-solid Cheteshwar Pujara (77 off 205) made sure the innings didn’t disintegrate and in fact, there was a time when India were fancying their chances of even pulling off a win.

Pant and Pujara departed in quick intervals before Hanuma Vihari (23 off 161) and Ravichandran Ashwin (39 off 128) put up a brave resistance. Vihari pulled up his hamstring but batted on while Ashwin capitalised on dropped chances to held fort.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room is electric,” Ashwin said during a post-match presentation. “In Test cricket we don’t get a lot of draws, it was a really exciting last session.”

Ashwin picked out Pat Cummins (1/72) as the most difficult bowler to face on Day 5. “Cummins was bowling in a different league altogether. There was a bit of double bounce, so it was difficult against Cummins,” he said.

Talking about his own effort with the bat, Ashwin said, “I have been batting well in the nets, so it was great to spend some time in the middle. Chasing 400 in Sydney was never going to be easy, as the ball was going up and down.”

I was just telling the batting coach during the lunch break that I have never left the SCG without a fifty, this is a venue where I have done well with the bat and today’s innings is right up there.”

“That knock by Pant set us up. After Pujara and Pant’s wicket and with Vihari injured, it was going to be difficult to go for the win. Touring Australia is never easy so Vihari can be proud of himself. It was a knock equal to scoring a hundred,” he added.