Atmosphere Was Tense.. LSG Spinner Jasmer Dhankhar On Mentor Gautam Gambhir’s Tough Speech | Exclusive

New Delhi: Newly-introduced Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) garnered incredible support during the tournament because of their performances against well established teams. The KL Rahul-led side, even backed a lot of youngsters with the likes of Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni who played an integral part in helping the team reach the playoffs. One such player, Jasmer Dhankhar, who is an orthodox leg-spinner shares his experience in an exclusive interview with cricketcountry.com

Here are a few excerpts of the interview where Jasmer talked about his biggest achievement till now and that tough speech from Gambhir in the LSG dressing room after the team got bowled out on 82 against Gujarat Titans and much more:

In your cricketing career till now, what has been your biggest achievement according to you?

My biggest achievement till now would playing for my UP ranji trophy team. Debuting for them will always remain a special moment for me.

You have been part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise in the recently concluded IPL. What was the experience like?

The experience was fantastic actually. For me it was lot of learning obviously as I learned a lot there specially from our bowling coach Narendra Hirwani. He had been a leg spinner too so I learned a lot from him.

Gautam Gambhir is perceived as a hard taskmaster on the field. One of his videos got viral after a match against Gujarat bowled out Lucknow on 82, where he was talking about no fight shown in the match. What was the atmosphere in the dressing room after that?

Yes, the atmosphere was very intense. The speech was important for us because as a team we needed to step up together and be more responsible. After that, everyone in the team was very motivated and wanted to do well.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I see myself playing for India and winning matches for any team I play for.

Struggles are the part and parcels of cricket. Do you remember anything specific on your struggles till now?

Yes. Struggle was there but I ensured that I never lose my focus. Things started to change for me, when I got selected for my under-23 side and rest is history.