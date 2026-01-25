Former India star calls PCB Chief’s T20 World Cup 2026 REMARKS ‘Foolish Bravado’ after Bangladesh exit

A former Indian cricketer has taken strong aim at the PCB chief after Bangladesh’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2026. Why does he believe players will suffer? Read on.

Mohsin-Naqvi

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan has strongly criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his recent remarks suggesting that Pakistan could rethink its participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Wassan described Naqvi’s comments as ‘foolish bravado’, saying that such statements only harm players while politicians benefit from the situation.

“Players will suffer, Politicians will gain”: Wassan

Wassan believes cricket is being used for political reasons and warned that players would end up paying the price for decisions taken outside the sport.

“I think this is just a bravado, and it’s foolish bravado at best to just eyeball ICC and blackmail the whole cricketing world order. I think what they are doing now is just using cricket and their collateral damage players. Who will face the collateral damage? Players will suffer. They don’t know anything because they are political capital, so their work will go on. You made a cricket issue and raised your moustache. Because they think that it will be a big brownie point for them see that we have supported Bangladesh,” Wassan said.

He further alleged that Pakistan is trying to project support for Bangladesh as a way to score political points on the international stage.

PCB Chairman questions ICC decision

Wassan’s comments came after Mohsin Naqvi indicated that Pakistan may reconsider taking part in the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, following Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament.

Naqvi openly backed Bangladesh and accused the ICC of treating the country unfairly.

“Bangladesh has been treated unfairly. I said the same in the board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC). You cannot have double standards, where one country can make whatever decision whenever and do the total opposite for another country. That is why we have taken the stand that Bangladesh is being treated unfairly and should be allowed to play the World Cup in any case. They are a major stakeholder, and this injustice should not be done,” Naqvi said.

ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland

On Saturday, the ICC officially confirmed that Bangladesh will no longer participate in the T20 World Cup 2026. The decision came after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play the tournament as per the announced match schedule.

Following Bangladesh’s exit, Scotland has been named as the replacement team.

Scotland Joins Group C

Scotland will now compete in Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies.