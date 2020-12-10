AU-A vs INDS Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Other Test at SCG

Dream11 Tips And Prediction Australia A vs India Other Test

Australia A vs India Dream11 Team Prediction Australia A vs India Other Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s AU-A vs INDS at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney: In the second 3-day practice game between Australia A and India starts on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Indians had a good hit in the previous game, but some of their batting woes are still unsolved. The fight for the opening slots is still on, with both Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill disappointing in the previous game. India A managed to stave off a close loss against the Aussies in the previous game. Meanwhile, the arrivals of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami should add fire to this contest. There are a few spots up for grabs in the Australian senior side as well, with Joe Burns and Marcus Harris vying for the same spot. With the likes of Head and Green also in the mix, another riveting contest beckons under the lights at the SCG.

TOSS: The Other Test match toss between Australia A vs India will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) – December 11, Friday.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

AU-A vs INDS My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mark Steketee, Mohammed Shami (VC), Jasprit Bumrah and Sean Abbott.

AU-A vs INDS Probable Playing XIs

Australia A: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Travis Head, Alex Carey (C/wk), Cameron Green, Jack Wildermuth/Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Sean Abbott and Harry Conway.

India: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Mohd Shami.

AU-A vs INDS SQUADS

Australia A: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Alex Carey (wk/C), Ben McDermott, Cameron Green, Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques, Will Sutherland, Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ INDS Dream11 Team/ AU-A Dream11 Team/ Australia A Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Australia A vs India Other Test/ Online Cricket Tips and more.